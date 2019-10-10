Big companies are willing to give Facebook’s Workplace a shot

On Tuesday, Facebook held a conference called Flow at a hotel near its Menlo Park, California, headquarters. The event celebrated the company’s Workplace business collaboration service, and among the pieces of news was a new usage stat: Workplace now has three million paying customers, a figure that doesn’t count nonprofit customers who can use the service for free.

As is often the case with such statistics, it’s tough to use them to assess the service in question’s competitive situation. Microsoft says that its Teams service now has 13 million daily users; Slack just announced that it has 12 million. But those figures include both paid and free users, so they’re not directly comparable to Workplace’s three million.

Still, Facebook said that those three million customers are up from two million in February, a 50% jump in eight months. And they work for organizations that have chosen to pay Facebook to use Workplace, which is a very Facebook-like experience, tailored for business. That may sound like a rounding error compared to the 2.41 billion people who use Facebook itself every month, but it’s not bad for a piece of enterprise software that introduced paid plans only two years ago.

Workplace’s growth comes at a time when Facebook news in general still involves one controversy after another after another. Do all the dramas associated with Facebook discourage any prospective customers from adopting Workplace? At Flow, I posed that question to Karandeep Anand, Facebook’s head of Workplace.

Anand warned me that his answer would be nuanced, and he began by pointing out that the fact Workplace is a business-centric fraternal twin of the world’s largest social network is a selling point. Most people know how to use it without much training, a particular benefit given that many Workplace users are front-line workers who spend their days on their feet in environments such as retail stores rather than sitting at a desk. (Walmart and Starbucks are big customers, and 55% of all Workplace usage is on a mobile device.)

He added that Workplace benefits from the ability to leverage other parts of Facebook. That was certainly a theme of the news the service announced at Flow, which included an upcoming Workplace app for Facebook’s Portal video screen, auto-captioning and translations for video, and other features that pick up on products and technologies being deployed elsewhere within the company. “Being able to leverage the learnings from Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook is a giant, giant pro, and probably one of the reasons why we are thriving in this business,” he told me.

As for any skepticism that Workplace must confront, Anand says it mostly involves big companies who are concerned that Workplace’s security measures might not be up to snuff. “We had to go earn security certifications and compliance certifications and prove that we can actually serve banks, governments, and healthcare,” he says. “We have GSK and AstraZeneca in healthcare, we have government of Singapore, now we have the city of Oslo.”