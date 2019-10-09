Bill Gates thinks these 3 factors will drive global health

Bill Gates believes he can predict the future—at least when it comes to global health. And his vision is pretty impressive: No more malnutrition and fewer doctors working to save lives because more people are stable and healthy. And there’s a nice ripple effect—without those problems, we can pour more resources into improving our quality of life instead.

Gates shared that outlook earlier this week while accepting the Professor Stephen Hawking Fellowship at Cambridge, a tribute to the late physicist. The honor traditionally goes to someone whose work in science and engineering has improved societal discourse. Gates qualifies because he and his wife cofounded his eponymous multibillion-dollar foundation, which has won plaudits for its focus on global health and poverty.

Upon accepting the award, Gates gave a lecture that doubled down on that theme by highlighting three key facts that are crucial to getting us to our bright future—that is, if humanity stays motivated enough to accomplish that goal. Gates, who also used a clever chart to illustrate his ideas, also just shared that speech on his personal blog GatesNotes.

Like his idealistic vision, his key points work together. Basically global health has improved radically over the past several years, a curve made possible by innovative approaches to vexing problems. And the more that happens, the more likely that learning and resources can enable even more impressive ideas. Here’s a visual representation.

“The country with the worst health outcomes today is better off than the best country a century ago,” Gates writes. “The world has seen remarkable drops in childhood mortality and amazing increases in life expectancy.”

Indeed, the world’s child mortality has decreased by more than 50% since 1990, thank in part to the spread of vaccines, fortified foods, and hygiene programs. Because of that, more people are experiencing the chance to live longer.

The problem now, as the Gates Foundation recently pointed out in its Global Goalkeepers Report about progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, is that even in places with substantial gains, there are still strong clusters of poverty and disease on a district level. So it’s especially important for governments and NGOs to focus on these pockets of extreme inequity.