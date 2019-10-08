Watch out, AI is coming for your playlist next

Who: Auxuman, an artificial intelligence startup based in London

Why we care: Robots are coming for your playlist! AI personalities like Yona, Mony, Gemini, Haxe, and Zoya have the ability to put out a new full-length album via Auxuman every month. On average, most human musicians release one or two studio albums in a year, while rappers can put out up to three or four mixtapes in the same period, according to Digital Trends.

Auxuman dropped its debut album on September 27 and plans to continue releasing AI-generated albums every month on YouTube, SoundCloud, and elsewhere. The music is generated through engines that create the words, melodies, and a digital singing voice.

Does this mean that AI could be the death of human musicians? No. It’s not doomsday for the music industry just yet. The AI personalities sound like robots, which is certainly not everyone’s taste. There’s also the cult of personality. The average fan would probably prefer to imagine an actual human being behind the vocals and synths, no matter how autotuned they are. Nothing beats actually meeting idols in the flesh. However, AI could be another supplementary creative component used in music.

“There is always [a shortage of people] giving birth to a new genre,” Ash Koosha, Auxuman founder, told Digital Trends. “Due to the economic nature of the act of making music for humans, we are naturally submissive to forms that have been successful. We believe machines [can] blend and merge forms and styles [and in the process], find the next exciting sound.”