This new Skittles Halloween ad is a metaphor for our weird relationship with brands

On the surface, this new Skittles Halloween ad is exactly what you’d expect a Skittles Halloween ad to be: funny, weird, and consistent with the brand’s 15-year run of keeping the oddvertising flames alight.

Created by agency DDB Chicago, the spot even goes meta for a minute by referencing an old (fake) Skittles ad that even the dude in the witch’s cauldron admits isn’t as good as he remembers.

The meta nature of this strange little spot leads us down a meta-meta path here. Stick with me for a moment, but the ad is also an apt, albeit Halloween-themed, metaphor for the current relationship between consumers, brands—and the constant effort to hold our attention.

Watch the ad if you haven’t already. I’ll wait.

We’re the witch, brands are the dude in the pot, and the Skittles are our attention.

Let’s try a not-at-all gimmicky thought exercise and replace a few words in the script.

POT DUDE: Do you have any more attention?