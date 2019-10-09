Chrome’s new AI feature solves one of the web’s eternal problems

To experience the internet the way that most people do, blind and low-vision users often rely on screen readers or Braille displays. But these devices depend on website creators remembering to create what’s called “alternative text,” or alt text—a tag that provides a description of what’s in the image.

However, while many big websites do include alt text (and more will have to, given that the Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that the Americans with Disabilities Act applies to online spaces as well as physical ones), smaller ones often don’t. And alt text doesn’t always appear on social media, where images and memes fly faster than some systems can keep up with.

Help is on the way courtesy of the Chrome accessibility team at Google. Today the company is announcing a new Chrome feature that takes advantage of Google’s considerable image recognition prowess to algorithmically generate alt text descriptions of images.

“The unfortunate state right now is that there are still millions and millions of unlabeled images across the web,” says Laura Allen, a senior program manager on the Chrome accessibility team, who herself has low vision. “When you’re navigating with a screen reader or a Braille display, when you get to one of those images, you’ll actually just basically hear ‘image’ or ‘unlabeled graphic,’ or my favorite, a super long string of numbers which is the file name, which is just totally irrelevant.”

Using the same tech that lets you search for images of swimming pools on Google Photos, Chrome can now auto-generate descriptions of what an image depicts. For instance, a screen reader might come across an image of bananas, coconuts, and pineapples laid out on a table and tell the user: “Appears to be fruits and vegetables at the market.” Another image of a dog laying down with a tennis ball between its paws might get translated to: “Appears to be dog catches something.” The tool can also read out words within an image, like of a packing slip or a sign. In that case, the descriptor will start with “appears to say.”

“We always add contextualization—something like ‘appears to be’ or ‘appears to say’—so users are never confused about the fact that these descriptions are coming from a computer,” says Dominic Mazzoni, the tech lead for the Chrome & Chrome OS Accessibility team at Google.