These are the questions all leaders should regularly ask themselves

Q. How do you think about leadership and culture and inspiring people?

—Executive at a software company

Dear Executive,

As a leader, you must be someone who can both be counted on and who people want to be with.

There are all sorts of leaders, from command-and-control leaders who bark orders and expect everyone to toe the line, to inspirational “servant” leaders who put the entity’s needs above their own. The most inspiring CEOs are committed to changing the world, and they are able to do so by putting the destiny of the company ahead of their own ego or needs. (Where it gets really tricky is being able to simultaneously take care of all the entities that they are part of—their company, their family, their team.)

Your leadership style is personal; it can be approached in different ways. Yet in order to determine if you still deserve the role, every great leader needs to examine their performance and periodically ask themselves: