Here’s how to enable dark mode on Instagram

One of the most frequently requested features of Instagram over the years has been dark mode—and now, it’s finally here. Instagram quietly rolled out the feature on both iOS and Android last night.

Dark Mode has arrived on Instagram for iOS 13. The wait is now over. Just update your iPhone application. Dark Mode on Instagram is enabled with your iOS 13 settings. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RscAiy2Lav — Apple News (@iosname2) October 8, 2019

And using it couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is make sure you download the latest version of Instagram and that your iPhone is running iOS 13 and your Android phone is running Android 10. Dark mode on Instagram respects the system-wide dark mode settings on both operating systems, so the second you switch to dark mode in iOS 13 or Android 10, your Instagram app will also switch to dark mode. There is no way to toggle Instagram’s dark mode on and off in the app itself.

To enable system-wide dark mode on iOS 13 (and thus in Instagram): Go to your Settings app, tap Display & Brightness, and tap the Dark button.

To enable system-wide dark mode on Android 10 (and thus in Instagram, too): Go to your Settings app, tap Display, and tap the Dark them button.

And of course, people couldn’t be happier about dark mode, as evidenced by all the posts on Twitter about it.

Dark Mode finally comes to Instagram ???????????? (Update the Instagram app on iOS13, hasn’t come through on my Android Devices as yet) pic.twitter.com/hlR1ccnrjw — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) October 8, 2019

DARK MODE NO INSTAGRAM YESSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/CW85ElqQNR — insta: LUCASAPE (@lucasape) October 8, 2019