advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:45 am

Here’s how to enable dark mode on Instagram

Here’s how to enable dark mode on Instagram
[Photo: energepic.com/Pexels]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

One of the most frequently requested features of Instagram over the years has been dark mode—and now, it’s finally here. Instagram quietly rolled out the feature on both iOS and Android last night.

advertisement

And using it couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is make sure you download the latest version of Instagram and that your iPhone is running iOS 13 and your Android phone is running Android 10. Dark mode on Instagram respects the system-wide dark mode settings on both operating systems, so the second you switch to dark mode in iOS 13 or Android 10, your Instagram app will also switch to dark mode. There is no way to toggle Instagram’s dark mode on and off in the app itself.

  • To enable system-wide dark mode on iOS 13 (and thus in Instagram): Go to your Settings app, tap Display & Brightness, and tap the Dark button.
  • To enable system-wide dark mode on Android 10 (and thus in Instagram, too): Go to your Settings app, tap Display, and tap the Dark them button.

And of course, people couldn’t be happier about dark mode, as evidenced by all the posts on Twitter about it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life