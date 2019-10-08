advertisement
Instagram is ditching the ‘Follow’ tab, giving users a little more privacy

By Michael Grothaus

For years Instagram has shown users two different feeds when they tab on the heart icon found at the bottom of the app. This heart icon takes the user to the Activity feed, which shows the user all of their own activity, including likes and comments, under the “You” tab, and all the activity of the people they are following, including their followers’ likes and comments, under the “Following” tab.

Now Instagram has announced the Following tab is going away. The reason for the axing of the feature? Vishal Shah, Instagram’s head of product, told BuzzFeed that many users didn’t know the feature existed, and when they found out they were surprised that their followers could see their likes and comments on other people’s posts:

People didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing. So you have a case where it’s not serving the use case you built it for, but it’s also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up.

The move is a good one when you consider the removal of the Following tab gives users more privacy since it doesn’t allow their followers to easily see the comments they’ve made or the posts they’ve liked. However, some people were quick to lament its demise—especially since it was used as a tool to stalk people.

If you open your Instagram app and still see the Follow tab, you better get in one last look quickly. Instagram will complete its removal sometime this week.

