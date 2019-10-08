How to get buses to run on schedule? Restrict other traffic

Since Thursday, October 3, the city’s Department of Transportation has been restricting the number of vehicles that can travel on Manhattan’s bustling 14th Street every day between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The plan was originally put in place in 2016 after New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority announced it would shut down the L train, which runs below ground across 14th Street in Manhattan, during months of much-needed repairs to the train line. Fewer vehicles on the road would make space for all the L train riders taking shuttle buses instead. Though a complete L train shutdown was averted at the last minute, the 14th Street driving restrictions held.

Per the rules, cars, taxis, and other non-MTA automobiles can only access the street during those hours to get to a garage or pick up and drop off passengers. Otherwise, 14th Street is uncharacteristically quiet. Those who don’t follow the rules will be subject to fines of at least $50 starting in about 60 days.

The restrictions—alternatively known as the 14th Street busway—have only been in place for a few days, but bus drivers are already purposefully driving slower to arrive at their stops on time, reports the Wall Street Journal. New York City public transit riders are predictably thrilled.

Travis Eby, a member of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign Advisory Board, tweeted on October 3, “Had to see it for myself. Buses are really moving, I love it so much @NYC_DOT. Best of all—thousands of New Yorkers get to experience how fast buses can move them when we take space back from cars.”

