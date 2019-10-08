How deepfakes evolved so rapidly in just a few years

For all the heightened concern over deepfakes being used to manipulate elections and sow chaos in countries around the world, the vast majority of them are actually much more juvenile in nature—mapping the faces of female celebrities onto the bodies of porn stars (which shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the history of the internet).

In our recent story on full body deepfakes, an Amsterdam-based company called Deep Trace Labs—which identifies such AI-manipulated content—hinted at their extensive research into the synthetic media landscape. Today, the company published a much-anticipated report, The State of Deepfakes: Landscape, Threats, and Impact, in which they explore the deepfakes prevalent on websites, forums, and mobile apps.

As Deep Trace Labs’ Giorgio Patrini explains, the research began when the company formed in 2017 and involved a comprehensive examination of websites, forums, and services. Researchers combed through forum and deepfake creation community posts, identifying obscure and niche elements to get a full understanding of the deepfake threat landscape. Deep Trace collected data from these websites, channels, forums, and communities via public APIs and ad-hoc tools they developed internally. It also involved looking at websites or YouTube channels where not all content was likely to be deepfake in nature.

Deep Trace found that currently there are 14,678 deepfake videos online, 96% of which are pornographic. Most of that number are the faces of famous female actresses mapped onto porn star bodies. Indeed, most deepfake targets are women, while most non-pornographic ones feature men. Over 90% of deepfake YouTube videos featured Western subjects, from actresses and musicians to politicians and corporate figures. But Patrini emphasizes that this is not just a Western phenomenon.

“Non-Western subjects featured in almost a third of videos on deepfake pornography websites, with South Korean K-pop singers making up a quarter of the subjects targeted,” says Patrini. “This indicates that deepfake pornography is an increasingly global phenomenon.”

“Our data showed that the majority were actually still of actors but with a notable minority of corporate and political leaders,” says Patrini. “I think this can be attributed to the mechanism of vitality that is associated with non-pornographic deepfakes. The creators are primarily hobbyists who are trying to create the high-quality fakes. Choosing well-known figures such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or Nicholas Cage means your deepfake is more likely to viewed and also adds a comedic element (i.e., Nicholas Cage’s distinctive visage on Lois Lane’s body in Superman).

Over the past few years, there has been an explosion of papers on Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), which are two neural networks—a synthesizer or generator and a detector—that create deepfake images or video, then scrutinize the quality in a feedback loop until the final product is convincingly refined, according to the report. GANs are by no means behind deepfakes, but Patrini says they are certainly among “the most popular and effective generative methods powered by deep learning.”