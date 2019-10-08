The audacity of ‘South Park’ critiquing China—and Viacom backing up its hit show’s creators

It has been a minute since South Park has been in the news for making anyone this mad.

Its latest episode, “Band in China,” actually got South Park banned in China. In case you’re wondering, “Band in China” lampoons Hollywood for shaping its content in ways that avoid offending Chinese government censors. The episode features multiple storylines criticizing China. One involves Randy getting caught trying to sell weed there and being sent to a work camp similar to the ones the Chinese government has allegedly been using to hold Chinese Muslims for political indoctrination. While at the camp, Randy runs into an imprisoned Winnie the Pooh, another casualty of China’s oft-oppressive response to situations like this.

For context, there were comparisons made between Xi Jinping, China’s president, to Winnie the Pooh floating around the internet a couple of years ago—because, well, it’s the internet. The memes were reputedly not well received by President Xi, and Winnie the Pooh is no longer a welcome figure in China. But he has become a symbol of communist resistance.

This is the reason why Winnie the Pooh is banned in China. This went viral. Lol pic.twitter.com/MpWyK4DZnA — Jim (@Jimparedes) November 19, 2018

The NBA is kowtowing to dictator Xi Jingping, a man so personally weak, petty, and insecure that he banned Winnie the Pooh because of their striking resemblance. Though, only one of the two is lovable, and it ain't the guy who's locked 1+ million Muslims in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/IOKzohHBuw — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) October 7, 2019

The second plot in the South Park episode finds Stan, Jimmy, Kenny, and Butters in a metal band. The band gets so popular that it attracts the attention of a manager who wants to make a film about them. However, the script keeps changing so the film can be safely distributed in China. Stan even quips that he knows how Hollywood writers feel as a Chinese guard keeps close watch of him while he writes the script. Mickey Mouse also shows up, along with some other Disney characters to play ball with Chinese authorities.