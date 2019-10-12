How Hulu’s zombie-comedy ‘Little Monsters’ scored big with Lupita Nyong’o, Taylor Swift, and Star Wars

Director Abe Forsythe’s Little Monsters is certainly a worthy addition to the zombie-comedy canon alongside classics like Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, and Fido—but it’s also a master class in how to swing for the fences without next-to-zero clout to back you up.

Little Monsters centers around Dave (Alexander England), the consummate man-child who finds himself having to grow up real quick when a chaperoned trip to a petting zoo with his five-year-old nephew Felix (Diesel La Torraca) turns into a hellscape of blood and guts. Turns out, right next to the farm is a government facility housing zombies—until there’s a security breach and they escape and transform all the unassuming tourists into the undead. As the zombies circle in, Dave and Felix’s teacher Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o) have to fight their way out with a whole class of kindergarteners in tow. In addition to trying to stay alive themselves, Dave and Miss Caroline are also tasked with a) keeping the kids out of harm’s way and b) trying to make it all seem like a game to ensure they aren’t traumatized beyond help.

“I was trying to articulate everything children can teach us about the world and ourselves,” Forsythe says. “And that worked above and beyond any small things that might not have met what was initially in my head. I’m so incredibly proud of what this movie says and how it says it.”

Forsythe had two feature films under his belt prior to Little Monsters, and although he’s managed to carve something of a name for himself in his native country of Australia, he had yet to gain any true notoriety outside of the local indie scene. That, however, didn’t stop him from coming into Little Monsters going for it. As a relatively obscure filmmaker, Forsythe managed to secure the A-list, Oscar-winning talent of Nyong’o, the seemingly cost-prohibitive (and highly protected) rights to a Taylor Swift song that he wrote into the core of the story, and clearance (maybe?) for an equally important Star Wars reference—not to mention the separate headache of navigating the tried and true no-no’s of filmmaking: handling little kids and animals.

Here’s how Forsythe did it.

Nyong’o is a-go

Forsythe had already cast the part of Dave and knew the perfect foil to his slovenly and selfish man-child ways would be the embodiment of propriety and patience in Miss Carline—and he felt Nyong’o was the only actor who could pull it off. Forsythe’s casting agent, who worked within the same agency as Nyong’o, encouraged him to shoot his shot. Nyong’o had just finished Black Panther and was apparently looking for a role to push her in a new direction. As it turned out, Forsythe’s zombie-romcom was exactly the challenge she was seeking. Just one day after having a Skype conversation with Forsythe about the film, she was in and Forsythe had an invaluable ace in his pocket—talent-wise, sure. But also for some much needed clout.

How to ‘Shake Off’ exorbitant music licensing fees

One the most essential parts of Little Monsters is Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake it Off.” Whenever the kids need to be entertained, Miss Caroline whips out her ukulele and strums out an acoustic version, not unlike a real-life scenario Forsythe experienced.