Is gaming more important than artificial intelligence?

It is not surprising that Herman Narula thinks video games are important. He is, after all, cofounder and CEO of Improbable, a London-based company that has created a distributed, cloud-based computing platform for game development.

But are video games the most important technology of our time? The entrepreneur made his case in a TED Talk delivered earlier this year, now available online. Fast Company spoke with Narula on how gamers and games will change the world. Edited excerpts follow.

Fast Company: The big idea of your TED Talk is that the most important tech change happening in the world right now lies in video games. Is it really as important as AI? Convince me.

Herman Narula: If we look at the quantity of time that people, particularly young people, are going to start spending in social game worlds, it’s going to dramatically exceed—in fact, I think it already exceeds—the time they spend on social media. That means that, in the same way that social media was a profound influence on how our society is organized and how we spread ideas, games have the potential to become as big a part of our lives, if not bigger. The other thing that’s important is that—unlike social media, in which we exchange ideas from the real world—in games, people have new experiences, and they have new experiences together. So it becomes a very important way for people to get and have and even maintain some of the most important relationships and connections in their lives, and in some cases earning income. It even becomes a creative outlet for people.

FC: What do you see happening in gaming that is truly breakthrough and that has ripple effects on other parts of the technology ecosystem?

Narula: There are three big changes that are coming right now. The first is that the nature of the reality within a game world is becoming more complex. More people can inhabit the same game world than ever before. The second is the ease and connectivity with which people are able to jump into games. We have basically one billion to 2 billion people who are not yet gamers but easily could be, because of the devices they have and the nature of the communications infrastructure in their country is starting to change. As the population of people who do something becomes bigger, the social impact starts to become bigger. The third change is quite subtle. It’s the difficulty and cost of building games, which, [thanks to] companies like ours, are starting to plummet. There’s kind of going to be a Renaissance of the kind of content people can create right now. It’s very expensive and complicated to make big online games, which are the most socially impactful type of game.

FC: When simulation games started to become more mainstream years ago, people started to think about gaming in a different way. What new kinds of storytelling could potentially open up?