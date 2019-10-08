This Lisa Frank hotel room is a time capsule for ’90s cool kids

Um, don’t drop your Trapper Keeper, but there’s a hotel room that you have to book this very second.

Everyone’s favorite unicorn and kitten creator, Lisa Frank, has teamed up with Hotels.com to create the hotel room of every ’90s kids dreams. (If ’90s kids want to sleep in a room that looks like Lisa Frank herself exploded inside it, in a good way, of course.)

The online booking service and the rainbow-fueled brand (yes, presumably the snack bar at the company’s headquarters is nothing but rainbows and glitter and puffy white clouds) have transformed a room in downtown Los Angeles’s Barsala hotel into a colorful and playful space. The room is so brightly colored that it probably doesn’t need lights, and the photos of the interiors are so evocative you can practically hear the squees echoing through it from this very web page.

There’s a rainbow lounge area for hanging, a light-up canopy bed, a rainbow kitchen, a bathroom with technicolor under-the-sea vibes, and a little desk space for working filled with every single Lisa Frank desk accessory your mom wouldn’t buy you. All your favorite Lisa Frank animals will keep watch over you during your stay, with dolphins and kittens and unicorns, oh-my! There’s even a complimentary Lisa Frank robe, slipper set, and eye mask to make sure you have very, very sweet dreams in the very, very colorful bed.

To make sure that your overnight is the sleepover you’ve always wanted, the mini fridge will be stocked with all of your favorite snacks from the ’90s, including Pixy Stix, Gushers, Fun Dip, Air Heads, and Cheez Balls. (Do not wipe your hands on the Lisa Frank sheets, you monster.) If your 13-year-old self can even process the details right now, the room is available for a limited time only, so pack your Lisa Frank pajamas in your Lisa Frank suitcase, and head to L.A. for a Lisa Frank dream come true between October 11 and 27 for $199 a night.

Book here, or cry quietly into the sleeves of your Lisa Frank hoodie forever.