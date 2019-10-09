We lock our employees out of the office for one week each year

Here’s the dilemma: When you’re trying to grow an organization quickly, it’s easy to get consumed by work and let everything else fall by the wayside. But part of growing a truly successful company is making sure you’re creating a working environment where your employees can maintain a healthy work-life balance. That’s why three years ago we launched a Remote Week.

Each summer, for one week, we encourage employees to log on from environments that make them feel the most comfortable, inspired, and productive. That could be the home office, a hammock in the backyard, or the coffee shop down the street. For some of our workers, it means logging on from a hammock on the beach in Croatia or from a boat on the English countryside canals. It just can’t be in our office.

There’s plenty of research out there around the benefits of remote work, but we wanted to prove how trust and flexibility are more important than an employee’s physical location to yield results. After each Remote Week we survey employees to learn about their experience, and, in turn, we reform our own remote and flexible work policies for the rest of the year.

Here’s what we’ve learned:

An emphasis on quality, not quantity, will boost morale

A workplace where everyone is trying to work more hours than the person next to them rewards a poor work-life balance and ultimately fuels a toxic culture. We found that remote work helps to encourage a healthier work-life balance by emphasizing the quality of the work employees produce, rather than the time it takes them to produce it.

Remote Week solves this in two primary ways. First, the experience offers a unique opportunity to focus completely on output instead of input. When everyone works remotely, no one is policing how many hours employees are logging. That’s a good thing. Managers should be able to trust that everyone who works for them is giving the job their all, whether or not they’re being physically monitored while they do it.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, when we encourage flexible work during Remote Week, we’re sending the message that we genuinely want employees to use their benefits; they’re not just there because they look good on paper. Nearly 70% of our 320 employees reported feeling happy and relaxed during Remote Week, which is evidence that this sort of initiative can do wonders for positivity and morale, helping to make remote work into a proven concept rather than just a buzzword.