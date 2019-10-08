How to encourage mental toughness in anyone

Professional sports has long talked about the concept of “mental toughness” and how the most elite athletes possess it. In sports, it’s a psychological edge that enables one to cope better than opponents with the demands of competition, training, and lifestyle. Mentally tough athletes have an advantage over competitors in situations that call for determination, focus, confidence, and emotional control under pressure.

However, this translates almost perfectly into a business context.

When Caliper assessed the personality dynamics of thousands of professional (i.e., NBA, NHL, MLB) and NCAA Division 1 athletes, we identified a strong link between six distinct traits that make up mental toughness and success at the highest levels of competition—both on and off the field. What’s even more interesting is that these traits are some of the exact ones exhibited by top-performing professionals in sales, entrepreneurship, and executive leadership.

Research both “on the field” (athletes) and “in the field” (business professionals) has identified a consistent combination of personality dynamics. Three of the six traits reflect a highly focused and disciplined approach to one’s profession resulting in a drive to take ownership of every aspect of performance improvement.

Thoroughness

Top athletes will take a near perfectionist approach to practice, honing skills through repetition and running drills deliberately. In business, professionals are intensely focused on continually expanding job capabilities, drive continuous professional development, take responsibility for correcting mistakes, and don’t compromise the quality they provide all stakeholders.

Self-structure

Elite athletes display this when they are not under the immediate supervision of coaches, for instance, when they are consistent with off-season workouts, maintain nutritional and dietary practices, get enough sleep, avoid bad habits, etc. Business professionals will independently set goals and see them through to completion. They take initiative to capitalize on opportunities, work long hours to achieve objectives, and take risks when little guidance is available.

Energy and persistence

Elite athletes manifest persistence when they face difficult opponents, drive through temporary slumps in performance, and push through injuries. Business professionals are motivated, not intimidated, in the face of pushback from such stakeholders as investors or customers. We also see it when business professionals persist through stubborn project difficulties, instead of getting discouraged and derailing progress.