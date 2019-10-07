Hulu just added offline video downloads, but there’s a catch

Hulu has added offline video downloads to its on-demand video service, but there’s a catch: the feature is only available with Hulu’s $12-per-month ad-free service, not the more popular $6-per-month service with ads. If you’re eligible, downloads are available today on iOS and are coming soon to Android.

Some other restrictions apply, similar to what we’ve seen with downloads on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Channels: You can save up to 25 movies or shows at a time, and you’ll have 30 days to start watching them. Downloads will then expire 48 hours after playback, at which point you’ll have to hop online to renew them. Also, Hulu says downloads work with “thousands” of movies and shows but not its entire catalog.

Hulu first announced its offline viewing plans in May 2018, saying at the time that it would be able to embed advertisements in users’ downloads. It’s unclear what became of that offering; a Hulu spokesperson said via email that the company is sticking with ad-free downloading for now because it’s “consistent with other download offerings in the market today, ensures the best experience for our viewers, and adds even more value to this plan.”