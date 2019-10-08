Trump’s old lawyers really, really love Comic Sans

Breaking typography news: The latest twist in the Ukraine scandal involves the most-maligned (or perhaps just most-pitied?) typeface in the world.

When the House Intelligence Committee requested that two of Rudy Guiliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruma, present documentation regarding their involvement in the Ukraine scandal, former Trump attorney John Dowd penned a letter explaining that such documents could not be provided in so tight a timeframe, and such information could breach attorney-client privilege.

And he wrote that document in Comic Sans. Yes, Dowd penned a legal letter to Congress in Comic Sans.

Here's the letter (yes it's Comic Sans) indicating that Rudy Giuliani's associates will not be appearing or providing documents this week. Attorney John Dowd (Trump's former lawyer) argues the timeframe is too short and info could be attorney-client privileged. pic.twitter.com/3ytCecrPHv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 7, 2019

As absurd as it sounds to use such an intentionally juvenile font in relation to PRESIDENTIAL IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS, Trump’s former lawyers have a peculiar habit of using Comic Sans at the worst possible times—which, to be fair, is basically all the time for Trump.

John Dowd also chose the goofy font in 2018 while representing Trump in a letter to Robert Mueller.

And it’s not just Dowd! Back in 2017, Trump attorney Ty Cobb used Comic Sans to make a statement after Trump’s security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia. (Oh right, remember that?? Ukraine is only the 58,923rd scandal Trump has faced in office.)