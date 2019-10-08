Advice from female entrepreneurs who hired their former bosses

For many people, there comes a point when the people you admired at the start of your career become your peers. That person who hired you becomes a colleague you have lunch with, brainstorm solutions with, or—in some cases—are in the position to hire yourself.

Many female entrepreneurs have had this full-circle experience—for better and for worse. From those who happily welcomed their former leader to their company to those who regretted the decision later, here’s what these professionals learned from hiring their former boss:

“Never abuse authority—in either direction.”

While she was building her marketing career, Sara Brooks found a sweet spot in wellness consumer packaged goods. As she learned more, she realized the sector was set to explode. Seeing an opportunity to capitalize on this expansive niche, she started her own agency, Covet PR, in 2014.

It was her first gig in New York, managing beauty and fashion accounts, that introduced her to the boss she’d eventually hire, Jen Yu. Brooks says Yu was always working on budgets and conquering anything that required a high level of Excel or PowerPoint genius.

Since Brooks was more of a big-idea person, she knew Yu was the right fit when her company took off faster than she could keep up. “I needed high-level, senior support, ideally from someone who I trusted, but [who] brought a totally different skill set and point of view to the company. That person was Jen,” she says.

At first, she was hesitant, especially since she wasn’t sure Yu would go for the offer. Or how it would play out if she did. “While I was okay with hiring someone with more PR experience, I didn’t know how she would feel working for someone with less,” she says. “It at times can be a delicate situation because, unlike the majority of people you hire, you not only knew this person, but at one point reported to this person, so both people need to be comfortable with the changing dynamics.”

More than two years later, Brooks say they’ve made it work effectively by exercising healthy levels of respect. “She has never pulled the ‘I used to be your boss card, so you should listen to me,’ and likewise, I haven’t pulled rank, either,” says Brooks. “The most important quality both people need to have to make this work is mutual respect. We often challenge each other—as all leaders should—but always value and respect the opinion of the other.”