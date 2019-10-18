Bose is the latest tech company to expand into healthcare

About a year and a half ago, Bose spun up a health division with an ambitious goal: to use its sound chops to help people with aural medical issues.

“We thought we could make a significant impact in hearing . . . and sleep,” said John Roselli, general manager of Bose Health at CB Insights Future of Health Conference in October.

While Roselli insists that the motivation to get into health was an altruistic one, there is a business case for creating devices for the 37.5 million American adults who suffer some form of hearing loss. The National Institute on Deafness and Communication Disorders estimates that 28.8 million U.S. adults are in need of a hearing aid, which is already a $7.7 billion business in the United States. The advent of over-the-counter hearing aids could grow the business opportunity even further. Bose Health will target these millions of people, not to mention the one in four Americans who periodically can’t sleep. Sleep aids, meanwhile, generate $70 billion in sales.

Though Bose Health debuted 18 months ago, it has long been in the works. In 2014, the company acquired a startup called Ear Machine, which at the time was working with the National Institute of Health to test technology that allowed users to control the settings on their hearing aids through a mobile app (rather than having an audiologist set them). The study tested Ear Machine’s technology on 75 people with hearing loss and showed that it was an effective way for patients to adjust their own hearing aids without needing a doctor.

Bose incorporated that technology into its Hearphones, a $499 consumer-level conversation-enhancing hearing amplifier, which it revealed in 2016. Then, the company went on to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a prospective hearing aid. As others have pointed out, the new hearing aid has a lot in common with the sound-amplifying Hearphones, which are for mild to moderate hearing loss. The main differences seem to be that one is regulated by the FDA and one is not. When the FDA comes up with its requirements for over-the-counter hearing aids before August 2020, Bose will likely have to update its technology to comply.

“Even though your product could perform a lot like an FDA-cleared device,” Roselli said, “if you can’t make a medical claim or make messaging around that in terms of what it does, it becomes really difficult—especially if it’s over-the-counter—to try to reach patients and consumers.” In other words, having that FDA approval would signal to consumers that Bose hearing aids are real medical devices that meet certain safety standards.