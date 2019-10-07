The gig economy’s deepest problem isn’t about tech at all

The giants of the gig economy, from Lyft and Uber to Grubhub and Instacart, like to claim that they’re technology companies—and they’re certainly valued like tech unicorns.

But according to Bhairavi Desai, the executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, which represents 21,000 professional drivers who drive everything from yellow cabs to town cars to Uber and Lyft vehicles, the biggest issues with the gig economy are not fundamentally about technology.

“Tech has been used as an excuse,” she said during a panel at the AI Now Symposium at New York University last week. “It’s the business model, not the technology. It’s the business model that we’re organizing against.”

That business model involves low pay for drivers in an effort to keep rides cheap for customers. Price is the biggest mechanism for rideshare companies to compete with each other, which has resulted in a race to the bottom, with drivers getting shafted as a result. Unlike salaried employees, drivers are also responsible for buying their own gas and taking care of their vehicle—all without any benefits and sky-high payroll taxes.

At the symposium, Desai—who has been on the front lines of organizing some of the biggest protests against Uber and Lyft in the last year—spoke passionately about poverty among app drivers.

“Last year, in six months, we had 26 street actions. During that time, our goal was not to get the attention of the mayor but the attention of drivers,” she said. “To say, ‘Don’t succumb to despair.'”

The levels of poverty among drivers today are among the most extreme she’s ever witnessed—in part because drivers are on what she calls the “front lines of this economic shift” toward contract work.