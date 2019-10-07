True long-term career success depends on this most underrated aspect of talent

Twenty years ago, McKinsey predicted that the success of organizations would primarily depend on their ability to identify, develop, and retain top talent. Those employees are responsible for most of their employer’s productivity, revenues, profits, etc., and are therefore also the key to outperforming their competitors.

Today, few companies would disagree. There is also ample scientific evidence that in any workgroup or team, a small but vital number of people have a disproportionately high impact on that unit’s performance and success.

The last two decades of academic research reveals that these indispensable individuals are far more similar across jobs, cultures, and industries than most people think. They have three major traits that set them apart. They tend to be smart and curious, which means they learn faster and better than others. They tend to have better people skills, so they are more effective in their interpersonal relations. They are more driven and hard-working than their peers, which explains their higher productivity rates.

But one critical dimension of talent appears to have been mostly forgotten and is surprisingly absent from companies’ competency frameworks and high-potential models. Its importance is such that it can amplify or extinguish any other aspect of talent, including the benefits of learning ability, people skills, and work ethic.

That trait is self-control, and it explains why some people are much better able to resist temptations and make short-term sacrifices to pursue more meaningful long-term goals, not just at work, but in any area of life. Without self-control, every other virtue, skill, or ability is rendered futile, as any significant accomplishment starts with the ability to manage yourself. As Plato said: “The first and best victory is to conquer self.”

Scientific research suggests there are five key reasons for the critical importance of self-control in the workplace.

It enables focus

We live in an age of information overload and ubiquitous digital distractions. And as Herbert Simon noted, “a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.” Academic research shows that individuals with higher levels of self-control are better able to ignore distractions, which enables them to concentrate more and achieve higher levels of performance.