A new national memorial to victims of gun violence makes its debut

Each week 700 Americans lose their lives as a result of gun violence, a national trend that is as horrifying as it is heartbreaking. At this year’s Chicago Architecture Biennial—which revolves around the relationship between built environments and socio-economic inequality—one installation in particular makes the weight on this deadly epidemic plain: Inside the Chicago Cultural Center sits a neighborhood of glass houses, each featuring hundreds of personal items that once belonged to victims of gun violence.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

The design team chose to create four houses, made up of 700 bricks each, symbolizing the monthly death rate from gun violence. The foundation of each house is a white, wood lattice with glass walls on either side—a design choice made because “it was important to us that people had a great sight line,” Williams says. “[Another] material is the objects themselves…the individuality does not show up until the objects are contributed and installed in the bricks. Having these different textures, sizes, and colors really begins to bring the personal narrative into the memorial experience.” The items highlighted in each of the 2,800 total bricks range from baby shoes, to high school graduation tassels, to an heirloom tea set, and various family photographs. Each of the houses also features a sound installation of audio recordings related to gun violence, running on a 15 minute loop. One piece of audio is from the Pulse Nightclub Shooting that occurred on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida; in that same house, the bowtie of a victim slain that night is positioned in one of the transparent “bricks.” While the MASS Design team is generally concerned with the power and potential of architecture and political policies, this hybrid memorial-art installation project marks a new direction for the group. “It’s impossible to ignore that there are staggering statistics of gun violence in Chicago,” Williams says. “But if you dig deeper, ⅔ of gun violence deaths are actually suicide, and 70% of those ⅔ are estimated to be older white men living in rural areas. There’s a much larger story for us to tell which is why we’re sure to collect objects from around the country.” To collect the items in the memorial, MASS partners with local organizations in different American cities to acquire personal item donations from the families of gun violence victims. During each visit, they spend 2 to 3 days in a designated part of the city and perform a lengthy intake process, sometimes charged with enormous amounts of grief.

advertisement

Moving forward, MASS and their collaborators hope to take this temporary memorial around the country, and are currently in the process of figuring out how to launch a national campaign of glass houses designed for gun violence awareness. “We’re still building coalitions to get a more permanent memorial, [brainstorming] how we will exhibit the houses in multiple states and who we can partner with on nationwide remembrance object collection events,” Williams says. But for now, the installation is slated to move to the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. in May 2020.