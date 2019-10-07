Use this simple psychological trick if productivity culture has made it impossible for you to relax

While a life of leisure used to be a marker of wealth (and still is in many places), for American elites a week spent lounging on the beach isn’t as impressive as it once was. We’ve become a nation obsessed with productivity, and that fixation has spilled over from our work lives to our leisure. There is growing pressure to spend our free time improving ourselves or the world around us, whether it’s training for a triathlon, volunteering in a developing country, or climbing the highest peak on each continent (known as the “seven summits” challenge).

Why is it so hard for Americans to relax unless we feel we’ll have something productive to show for it?

In the past, being able to idle away your time enjoying the finer things in life was a mark of wealth and status (think Downton Abbey). Today’s CEOs and celebrities, however, are more likely to “humblebrag” about putting in 80-hour workweeks on minimal sleep. Even Kim Kardashian, who’s built a lifestyle brand out of conspicuous consumption, feels compelled to balance this excess with an insistence on how hard she works.

Over the course of several studies, our research with Georgetown professor Neeru Paharia found that the majority of Americans today consider being busy a status symbol. When asked to review hypothetical descriptions of people, Facebook posts, and letters from friends, subjects consistently associated indications of busyness with being more competent and ambitious, more sought-after in the job market, and having greater wealth and social status. This thinking seems to be culturally dependent, however, as a group of Italians we tested held a more traditional view linking leisure and free time with higher status.

There are many roots for this type of thinking in American culture, from the Protestant work ethic to our fascination with people who pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Our traditional reverence for hard work has intensified as we have shifted to a knowledge economy, where specialized skills and expertise are the most precious commodities. Since human capital is the scarcest asset in today’s economy, having many demands on our time affirms our sense of significance and signals our value to others. Being too busy for a vacation—or only taking one in the interest of self-improvement and enhanced productivity—shows how in-demand we are.

This obsession with productivity and efficient use of time has spilled over from our professional lives to our leisure. As success and busyness at work have become the primary source of our identities and social status, there is growing pressure to spend our free time in productive pursuits. Mark Zuckerberg, for example, shares very little with the public about how he spends his life outside of work with one exception: an annual personal challenge. Over the past decade, Zuckerberg has set (and publicly announced) ambitious goals for his scarce leisure time, ranging from reading a book every two weeks to visiting every U.S. state to learning Mandarin.