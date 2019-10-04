Fast Company Innovation Fest adds Jordan Peele, Elizabeth Banks, Meek Mill

Acclaimed directors Jordan Peele and Elizabeth Banks and rapper, songwriter, and activist Meek Mill are among the newly confirmed speakers participating in the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York on November 4-8.

Peele and Banks are part of a diverse lineup that includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; Snap cofounder and CTO Bobby Murphy; Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; Paypal CEO Dan Schulman; Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani; Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson; Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International; and many others.

Peele will share the stage with Donna Langley, chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, for a conversation about the relationship between art and commerce, and how business leaders and creatives can collaborate with integrity.

Banks, who produced, directed, wrote, and stars as Bosley in a forthcoming new version of Charlie’s Angels, will participate in a wide-ranging conversation about her multifaceted career and diversity of projects.

Mill and Kynetic CEO Michael G. Rubin will speak about criminal justice reform. Mill and Rubin are co-chairs and founding partners of Reform Alliance, which aims reduce the number of people who are unjustly ensnared in the U.S. criminal justice system.

The festival features dozens of so-called Fast Tracks–experiential site visits to the offices of some of the world’s most innovative companies. Companies and institutions will open their doors to festivalgoers during the week, including American Ballet Theatre, Droga5, Upright Citizens Brigade, Group Nine Media, NeueHouse, Wieden+Kennedy, and more.

Keynote panels and interviews will be held at Caldwell Factory, an historic space at 547 W. 26th Street in Manhattan.