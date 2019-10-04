Who bought the Popeyes chicken sandwich? Wealthy Gen-Xers who live alone

The Great Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Shortage of 2019 may go down in history, but now there are new details about who gobbled up the viral fast-food offering.

Data from Numerator, a market intelligence firm, shows that fans weren’t largely starving young millennials and Gen-Zers.

In fact, 43% of buyers were Gen-Xers, followed by baby boomers at 32%, millennials at 20%, Gen Z at 3.3%, and seniors at 1.8%.

Numerator also found that 46% of the purchasers of the hallowed menu item earn more than $80,000 a year. The biggest chunk of the sandwich folks—24%—live alone.

Typical Popeyes customers tend to be boomers and people who live in two-person households, according to the data.

“Ninety-two percent of product buyers stated they were either ‘extremely’ or ‘somewhat’ likely to return to Popeyes to purchase the sandwich again in the future indicating the chicken sandwich could be critical to building sustained customer loyalty,” Numerator said.