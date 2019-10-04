The advice half of working women need to hear

In August, my company, InHerSight, asked women visiting our site whether they’d ever negotiated their salary. Almost half of the 1,041 respondents said no.

As a company ratings platform that helps women match with companies on factors like salary satisfaction, the nearly 50-50 split should have been a surprise. I expected more women who visited our platform to have advocated for themselves and their careers because I know they care about pay.

Personal experience told me otherwise.

The first time I negotiated my salary, it wasn’t my idea. When I was applying for a new job and got an offer, one of my colleagues (I’d call her a friend) said to me, “That’s great, but what are you going to go back to them with?”

The thought hadn’t crossed my mind, and I was frankly scared that asking for more was going to make them take back the offer or have a negative opinion of me going into the new job. But she said to me, “They are expecting you to ask for more. If you don’t, they’ll be disappointed and wonder if they made the right choice.”

I don’t know if that’s true, but her words gave me the courage to ask. It was the easiest pay increase I’ve ever gotten, and when I look back, it’s clear now that her encouragement was one of the most pivotal moments in my career.

Self-advocacy is difficult for many people, but for women in the workplace, it’s particularly complicated. A host of cultural biases affect how women are perceived and perceive themselves.