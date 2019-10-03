South America’s second-largest forest is also burning

The fires raging across the Brazilian Amazon have captured the world’s attention. Meanwhile, South America’s second-largest forest, the Gran Chaco, is disappearing in plain sight.

Weekend cookouts and luxury leather In those places, Paraguayan charcoal is often labeled it as “natural” or “environmentally certified,” suggesting that they are sustainable. Paraguayan charcoal may be a “natural” product, but it’s hardly environmentally friendly. That’s because making and selling charcoal from recently cut trees—trees that previously went to waste—makes deforestation more profitable. As a result, purchases of this product indirectly contribute to the deforestation of the Chaco, sometimes turning environmentally minded consumers into unknowing accomplices in the decimation of South America’s second-largest forest. A similar problem arises with another Chaco good that’s sold far and wide: leather. Paraguay exported nearly nine million pounds of leather—a byproduct of its beef industry—last year. Paraguayan leather is refined and used in numerous industries across the world, particularly in Europe.

