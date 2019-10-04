advertisement
  • 5:01 am

Here’s everything you can get for free or cheap on National Taco Day

[Photo: Miguel Andrade/Unsplash]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read

Are you ready to get your crunch on?

Celebrate National Taco Day with a bunch of deals that will let you enjoy the food that can serve as a meal, a snack, or just a cure for boredom. Don’t tell your fitness trainer, but get ready to munch a bunch here:

  • Del Taco: You can nab a free taco by signing up for Del Taco’s Raving Fan club or by downloading the brand’s app.
  • Chronic Tacos: Earn a free taco 11 a.m.-2 p.m. when you say the secret code word, which will be revealed on social media.
  • Jack in the Box: You can get two free tacos with any order today, if you sign up to get the restaurant chain’s deals and coupons via e-mail.
  • Taco Bell: Live más with the National Taco Day Gift Set, which the chain has brought back this year. The $5 edible bonanza, available today only, features two crunchy tacos and two Doritos Locos Tacos.
  • Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members earn double points on each order today.
  • On the Border: Get ready for $8.99 endless tacos all day, though dine-in only. Pay an extra $2 to include southwest chicken and brisket tacos, too.
  • Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Receive a free taco when you order a drink, but you must present the National Taco Day coupon for this offer.
  • Chuy’s: This company is offering several deals. Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 with the purchase of an entrée and limit two per person. Earn a free entrée, if you come to the restaurant dressed like a taco. Get $1 Floaters all day. Buy a Chuy’s T-shirt for a discounted $10.
  • Wahoo’s Fish Taco: Get a free taco with a purchase of any taco at participating locations when you mention the National Taco Day BOGO Taco offer. Limit two free tacos per customer.
  • Tijuana Flats: The chain is making the fun last all weekend long. Today through Sunday, snag two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99 or substitute a beer for $2. It’s $1 extra for steak or fish.
  • Baja Fresh: It’s a BOGO deal, but you have to go to the brand’s Facebook page or Instagram account to redeem it and present the barcode at the time of purchase.
