Why won’t that one-eyed seagull leave Robert Pattinson alone?

The brooding folklore contained masterful performances from veteran Ralph Ineson and newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy. Director Robert Eggers, in his debut feature no less, showed exquisite attention to detail both visually and in a thoroughly researched script.

But for all the merits of The Witch and the new wave of stylized and subtle horror that the studio A24 ushered in, it was a goat that stole the show.

Black Phillip, a 210-pound billy goat whose real name is Charlie, was never intended to be the film’s breakout star. While he does play a key role in the film’s plot, he was, after all, just a goat. However, fans latched onto Black Phillip, turning him into an cult icon of modern cinema. There was a torrent of Black Phillip Tattoos popping up online. His phrase “Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?” was plastered on unofficial merch. The fever pitch for Black Phillip was so high that A24 began incorporating him into the marketing for the film with his own 30-second trailer and character poster.

Despite the added publicity that Black Phillip drummed up for The Witch, it’s almost impossible for Eggers to think fondly on the experience. Black Phillip was an ornery untrained beast that actually maimed Ineson during a take. His unruly behavior undoubtedly added fuel to his already ardent fanbase, but it made Eggers wary of ever dealing with animals in his films again.

Cut to the colony of seagulls in Eggers’ second feature film The Lighthouse.

“Having had such a terrible experience with Black Phillip, I didn’t want to go as far as we did,” Eggers says. “But my brother [Max Eggers, who co-wrote The Lighthouse] was like, ‘look, I have these ideas about these scenes, please read what I’m thinking about doing.’ And I was like, ‘No! I don’t want to deal with this! But they were very good and he convinced me.”