Which presidential logo do Americans like best?

If you are a bald white man, own that cueball on your personal logo. Because according to a new poll, Bernie Sanders’ head is America’s favorite logo amongst all presidential candidates. People found it to be the most dynamic, memorable, and clever, even if one person asked, “Why does it depict a headshot of Elton John?”

The poll was run by an independent research firm commissioned by promotional-product company Crestline. It surveyed 1,250 voters from across the U.S., who were instructed to put their personal feelings aside and rate all current logos on a scale of 1 to 10. The scores from Democrats, Republicans, and independents were averaged to the ranking you see here.

The takeaways? Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden clean up. They trade blows, taking the top four spots by a solid margin over the competition.

The next favorite logo belongs to Tulsi—googling who this is right along with you, reader—Gabbard, who has an unconventional orange-and-blue sunrise in her name. It looks half like she’s running for president, half like she’s on her way to blow up an asteroid in next summer’s biggest blockbuster. And America digs it.

Then, you reach Trump’s logo, which scores a 7.89 from Republican voters and a 5.21 from Democrats. Perhaps this poll didn’t control so well for our inherent political biases after all! In any case, I still find those numbers interesting on the Democrat end of the spectrum, because it means Democrats—knowing full well that Trump . . . well, where to we even start with him at this point?—still prefer his logo over many top Democratic candidates including Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and even the surging potential frontrunner Elizabeth Warren.

In fact, the version of Warren’s logo on her mint “Liberty Green” background scores the lowest with both parties, with an average of 3.89. “This logo is exceedingly dull and overly minimalistic,” said a 28-year-old Democratic man from Pennsylvania (who we ALL know is just voting for Bernie anyway). In any case, Warren made a bold move by eschewing red and blue, but it may have been the wrong move.

