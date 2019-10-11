Can’t find jeans that fit? This startup will custom-make your next pair for you

In many parts of the world, it’s still common to have your clothes made at the local tailor. Walk through a busy shopping district in Mumbai or Bangalore and you’ll see women picking out fabrics to have a sari blouse made to their exact measurements. In Shanghai or Hong Kong, men have their business suits made from scratch. And yet here in the United States, where the vast majority of clothes are mass-produced and consumers must squeeze into a set of generic sizes, tailored clothing still feels like a luxury.

Cousins Ray Li and Mark Zheng want to bring tailoring into the 21st century with a Los Angeles-based startup called Sene that makes everything from suits to dresses to jeans on demand, to the customer’s exact specifications. Each item ships within two or three weeks after the customer places the order.

Li and Zheng grew up in the United States and spent their lives buying clothes from the mall, off the rack. But when they were in China for a family wedding, they visited a tailor to have suits made for the event. They marveled at how much more enjoyable it was to buy clothes that fit perfectly and that you could customize down to the last button. “Both of us were immediately intrigued by the possibility of making tailoring accessible to the American market,” says Li, who is now Sene’s CEO. “But while tailors in Asia tend to specialize in creating traditional garments, like suits, we wanted to create clothes that millennials want to wear, like blazers made from technical fabrics, or jeans.”

Neither Li nor Zheng came from fashion backgrounds. Li worked for a company that helped tech and consumer product companies rebrand, and Zheng worked in the healthcare industry. But in some ways, their backgrounds made a lot of sense when it came to launching Sene. Ultimately, their real challenge wasn’t designing garments, but rather creating a digital platform that would connect expert tailors with consumers who were used to shopping online. They spent several months searching for two factories in China and one in the United States that had good workmanship and would also be willing to partner with a startup like theirs that had an on-demand manufacturing model. “Finding the right tailoring partner took a lot of time,” Li says. “We’re not your average clothing brand: We needed to teach them our different garment designs, but also the many ways that a customer could modify it.”

Today, Sene is best known for its technical suits—those with features typically associated with activewear—that come in both men and women’s styles, in several colors, and cost between $500 and $800. This is comparable with an off-the-rack suit from Brooks Brothers or J.Crew, but significantly cheaper than a bespoke suit, which could cost up to $3,000. Sene has several suit silhouettes, like the more-fitted Melrose and the oversized Laurel, but every part of the design can be customized. “We wanted to limit the number of options because in our early testing, we found that customers were overwhelmed with unlimited options,” Li says. “Instead, we decided to create some classic, popular styles, and let customers customize them to their body.”

For instance, you can have the trouser leg and waist cut high or low, and you can have the suit jacket longer or shorter. All suits are made from materials that are wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, and antimicrobial. According to Li, these suits have been very popular among millennials working in tech, startups, and consulting. “These are people who work around the clock and travel for work frequently,” Li says. “Suits made of technical material were made popular thanks to the athleisure trend, but our brand stands out because customers can get suits that are customized to their preferences.”

Sene has expanded to include outerwear (including $595 trench coats and $225 bomber jackets), $135 button-down shirts, and now $195 jeans. The brand sources fabric from high-quality mills around the world, including the Kaihara denim mill in Japan (famous for recycling and filtering its water to the point that it is drinkable), the same Japanese mill that creates technical fabrics for Lululemon, and the same Italian mill that provides fabrics to Armani. The cofounders were aware that this kind of tailoring is a new concept for many consumers, so to make the process feel less risky, Sene offers a guarantee that if the customer doesn’t like how the suit fits, the brand will have it altered or remade for free within 60 days.