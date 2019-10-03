Kroger will lay off hundreds of employees as online competition from Amazon bites

Kroger is set to lay off hundreds of its employees across all the grocery store chains it owns, reports CNBC . The news was reportedly confirmed by “a person familiar with the situation” CNBC said, without naming their source.

Currently the grocer has 443,000 full-time and part-time employees across all of the chains it owns, including Kroger-branded stores, and Harris Teeter, Ralphs, and Fred Meyer stores. As for what roles the layoffs will hit the hardest, a Kroger spokesperson told CNBC that middle management roles were one of the ones being evaluated:

As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer.

Kroger’s stock is down almost 9% this year as the grocer’s online rivals, including Amazon, take a bite out of their foot traffic. And Kroger is only looking to face more competition from its better-funded, more tech-adapt rivals. Amazon is expected to launch its own grocery store chain as early as the end of this year.