With Instagram Threads, Facebook doubles down on the DM

The Instagram companion app, available on iOS and Android, gives users a way to send image-based messages quickly and privately to a small inner circle of their Instagram friends.

It uses the same friend list as Instagram’s existing Close Friends feature, which allows you to share Instagram Stories content with a just close circle of friends rather than everyone who follows you. It’s almost like Facebook has given the Close Friends feature and Instagram DMs—two of the best parts of Instagram—their own stand-alone app.

Threads is Facebook’s latest attempt to become more messaging focused. It appears to be a direct result of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pronouncement in March that Facebook will become a “privacy-focused” company with a spotlight on private communication and small-group messaging. If Facebook was meant to provide the world with a digital town square, then Facebook’s messaging products, like Facebook Groups, Messenger, and now Threads, are designed to create a vibe similar to your living room.

To be clear, Facebook’s so-called “privacy” push does not mean Facebook is moving away from its privacy-intrusive advertising business model.

Within Threads, users can tap on images of their friends to immediately open the camera and send images or video in just a couple of clicks.

“[F]or your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you’re doing and how you’re feeling through photos and videos,” says Instagram’s head of product, Robby Stein, in a blog post today.