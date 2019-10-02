Hangry? Maybe avoid the Chick-fil-A drive-through and try Dunkin’ instead

A drive-through order at a fast-food chain requires you to wait an average of about 255 seconds in 2019, up around 20 seconds from last year, according to a new survey by QSR, a magazine for the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industry.

In case you’re too busy salivating to do the math, the current average tally for the short-but-seems-like-miles drive from speaker to pickup window is four minutes and 15 seconds.

Of the 10 chains QSR looked at, Chick-fil-A was the slowest, at an average 322.98 seconds, while the quickest was Dunkin’, at 216.75.

Here’s the full list:

Dunkin’, 216.75

Wendy’s, 230.38

Burger King, 235.48

Taco Bell, 240.38

Carl’s Jr., 240.51

KFC, 243.73

Arby’s, 263.46

Hardee’s, 266.34

McDonald’s, 284.05

Chick-fil-A, 322.98

Speed of service can be linked to the complexity of a restaurant chain’s menu, because a dish or a drink that requires more steps will take longer to make—and to get into the hands of hangry customers. Another possible cause: the growing number of consumers who use mobile order and pay options to select their food; patrons still need to drive over to pick up their food and beverages.

The research also identified which times of days are faster than others.

Breakfast (5-9 a.m.), 238.84

Mid-Morning (9-11:30 a.m.), 250.57

Lunch (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.), 255.68

Dinner (4-7 p.m.), 258.28

Late Afternoon (1:30-4 p.m.), 274.71

Some chain restaurants, such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, are using technology as a way to speed up drive-through times.