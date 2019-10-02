Sorry, pundits: Microsoft cares more about Surface than ever

Microsoft will exit the Surface business by 2019. Two reasons: Satya Nadella is a software guy, he’s a cloud guy. He already allowed [Microsoft’s] mobile phone business to decline. Secondly, the Surface’s performance is choppy, it has had good quarters and bad quarters but overall it is not making money. It doesn’t make sense for them to be in this business. And when the capital expenditure challenge that Satya Nadella is taking Microsoft down becomes visible to Wall Street… he will have a lot of cost cutting to do, and Surface will be the first target.

It’s been two years since Brazier declared that Microsoft’s Surface hardware line would be toast in 2019,a prediction he reiterated last year. By now, even the most Surface-adverse of skeptics knew he misjudged Microsoft’s commitment to making its own devices. By doing so, he joined others who have either forecast Surface’s demise—or actively advocated it—for years.

But Nadella’s Microsoft isn’t just allowing Surface to live. At its Wednesday event in New York City, it announced a new Surface Pro. And a new Surface Laptop. And the Surface Earbuds, its first venture into AirPods territory.

Most dramatically, Microsoft hardware honcho Panos Panay previewed the Surface Neo and Surface Duo—two all-new ,two-screen devices the company doesn’t even plan to release for another year, and which it’s still in the process of designing. Though it seems risky to me to being whipping up anticipation for products that are still works in progress—can you say AirPower?—the announcement of Surface’s fall 2020 lineup a year ahead of schedule is a gutsy move.

Me, I never bought into the idea that Surface was doomed. But I also didn’t anticipate Microsoft’s continued enthusiasm for expanding its hardware portfolio into new categories. It seemed possible that Surface might quietly plod along.

After all, some of the points that to Brazier’s pessimism are valid. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is a software and cloud guy. The company has struggled at times to deliver new Surface hardware on the kind of cadence that makes the whole lineup feel appealingly fresh at all times. And though Surface is a sizable business—a $5.7 billion one in the last fiscal year, Microsoft says—the company doesn’t disclose profits. It’s possible that the line been a money pit overall since the first Surface tablets debuted in 2012; a more conservative outfit might well have done away with it by now.

Still, with Microsoft thriving overall, it has not been boxed into the painful cost-cutting measures that Brazier anticipated. It has the luxury of being able to invest in Surface even if sexy hardware may never be a profit engine. And it’s increasingly clear that Surface speaks to something in Microsoft’s soul that’s bigger than its impact on the bottom line.