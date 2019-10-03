Focusing on money above all else was one of my worst mistakes as a CEO

Driving revenue is an essential part of building a business. And for many entrepreneurs and CEOs, it’s often at the top of the list when it comes to setting goals . But should you make revenue your primary objective? At Thinkific , a software that allows entrepreneurs to build their own online courses, we tried this, and it failed.

Every quarter we choose one big goal to unite the company—whether that’s being more innovative or achieving a better response time for customers. For one quarter, we decided to focus solely on revenue as our goal.

At the time, our revenues were growing at more than 25% per month. So we set our quarterly goal to beat that. In the beginning, the team was on board and excited. The ideas started rolling. We ran innovative marketing campaigns, called customers, and launched new revenue channels. Revenue began growing, but it quickly took a turn for the worse. When we hit roadblocks halfway through, people became unfocused, unmotivated, and unsure how to hit the goal. By the end of the quarter, we’d missed our goal, and the team was demoralized.

Here is what we learned about the experience. If you’re a business owner or a CEO, hopefully, some of these takeaways can help you.

1) You need to set goals that inspire people

People may be motivated by money, but they’re rarely inspired by it. Yes, money is the lifeblood of a company, as blood is to a marathoner. But just as a marathoner doesn’t think about their blood while running, teams and entrepreneurs don’t work just for the money. Instead, they work for the impact and think about how your company is going to change lives.

Our best goals have been centered around helping our customers become successful; we help them create and sell courses to grow their business. So for us, we now focus on the number of customers we can help succeed. This approach is far more inspiring because it allows us to tell stories about individual customers and their successes.

If your goal is something you can see a team member telling a story about, especially when you make progress toward it, you’re on the right track.