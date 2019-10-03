How this wearable tech startup scored a starring role in Joe Rogan’s Sober October challenge

What better way to start Sober October than to talk about your buddy dosing you with MDMA?

That was the one of the opening anecdotes on Joe Rogan’s annual Sober October podcast this week, serving as an announcement that for the third year in a row, the host and his comic pals would be living clean this month.

The story, as told by Bert Kreischer, involved his friend Ari Shaffir spiking his drink. Like all great Kreischer tales, it’s long, detailed, hilarious, and definitely not something any timid brand would want to be associated with.

Yet as Sober October evolves into an annual event and excuse for the four comedian friends to interact and compete and bust each other’s chops, it is now an ideal platform for the brave brand that can credibly join the conversation between the performers and their ardent fans.

This year, all four comics are wearing a Whoop strap, and using the wearable tech company’s platform to track their progress through Sober October while inviting fans to follow along online.

Rogan opened the podcast by telling listeners about Whoop, and how it’s not just for pro athletes but “even losers like us” to improve their recovery, training, sleep, and make better lifestyle choices. “This month, I’ll be wearing my Whoop 24/7 to understand the impact of sobriety has on my body. LOL,” said Rogan. “I’m a big fan of this company. I’m a big fan of the kind of analytics that this Whoop strap provides you.”

All told, it was a two-minute ad on one of the world’s most popular podcasts, plus Whoop was worked into the conversation throughout the almost three-hour episode.