Four ways intent can help you establish—and reach—your financial goals

What do you want your money to do for you? That simple question is often left unanswered when people make plans for their money. But explicitly identifying your primary purpose, or intent, for your money can help you make the decisions—financial and non-financial— to serve that intent. And you’ll have a framework to understand, if market moves or life events occur, whether you’re required to take a certain action, or instead take no action at all.

To help ensure that you act with intent when it comes to your money decisions, we recommend taking a goals-based approach to your money. Broadly speaking, there are four “foundational intents” for wealth*. 1) SPEND Intent: To support your lifestyle goals with the assumption that all wealth will be spent in your lifetime. Spending all of your wealth during your lifetime can be by choice (“I’d like to bounce my last check”), or by necessity (“I feel that I may not have enough during my lifetime based on my current spending”). Traditional goals in this category focus on generating lifestyle income now or in the future, and on educational goals for children and/or grandchildren. Many people believe this is the easiest intent to manage. However, if you are truly attempting to achieve a zero balance sheet at the end of life, you face a number of risks, including the risk of over- or under-spending. That’s why stress testing and contingency planning are essential. For instance, would you be comfortable using equity in your home if you unexpectedly lived to 100? Reviewing your plan at least once a year can help minimize these risks. 2) DIVIDE

Intent: To identify a set amount of money to either create a minimum wealth level or leave to designated beneficiaries. Many people who focus on the division of their wealth want to keep it simple with respect to the path their wealth will take at the end of life. For some it may be because they want beneficiaries to have complete control over the money they receive, or they may feel creating a trust and estate plan demands too much effort. Yet people also want to be certain their wealth ends up in its intended place. To that end, make sure your wealth plan is reviewed on an annual basis—especially later in life. For example, if gifts become larger than anticipated, there may be a greater focus on sustaining the wealth for third and fourth generations. Also, it can become more apparent over time whether or not family members are psychologically ready to productively receive wealth and what governance structures may or may not be needed. 3) PRESERVE Intent: To create a strategy and family culture that enables wealth to last through multiple generations. The desire to preserve wealth across generations is enormously complex—often in unexpected ways. To support an estate plan that focuses on preserving assets, family culture and experience must be carefully considered.

Promoting a positive family culture to foster the stewardship of wealth may require answering challenging questions. For example, when are trust distributions so large they risk stifling the beneficiary’s growth and development? The answer lies beyond just dollar amounts. It also depends on the level of engagement in deliberate and structured communication with beneficiaries about financial values, accountability and governance. The key to success here often depends on how well you align a wealth strategy and structure with a family culture that’s designed to support them. 4) GROW Intent: To create a strategy and family culture that enable wealth to grow in perpetuity (often via a family business or pooled family investments). Perhaps the most complex of the four intents, this category requires multi-generational succession plans, as well as business and wealth strategies that are truly owned and governed collaboratively by family members. First determine whether your family has the human infrastructure (family members who also have a desire to grow wealth) to support the proposed plans. Even the most thoughtfully designed approach can end in very public and painful family disputes, making predefined exit strategies essential. Shifting perspectives Across all four foundational intents, your perspectives may change with age, circumstance and experience. For instance, young entrepreneurs in their early thirties with no children may be less concerned with market volatility. They may be better positioned to wait out market ups and downs, taking advantage of potential investment returns over multiple decades. However, a couple in their sixties, with three adult children and no other source of income outside of their investment portfolio, may have very different priorities. They may want to not only sustain their spending, but also to provide for family members. They may want to consider how long they want the money they give to their family to last—within the children’s lifetimes, or well beyond? What is the most tax-efficient way to give to their family? And, based on that level of giving and their own needs, do they have enough to maintain their lifestyle?

A dialogue with a professional advisor can address these questions in discussions of wealth structuring, investing, borrowing and income- and estate-tax considerations, among other subjects. But these conversations will be far more effective—and reassuring—when you identify a primary intent for your money. Instead of a narrow look at investments, the focus shifts to the broader purpose of wealth, and in this way aligns an overall wealth strategy and decision-making process with your own personal and family goals. Final thoughts Establishing a primary intent—Spend, Divide, Preserve or Grow—can empower you to reframe your financial decision-making. It can motivate you and your family to collaborate, and help your professional advisors work with you as you try to determine how much money you need to achieve your primary intent, and who should be involved in the financial decision-making. Working with professionals to communicate the right amount of information at the right time can help you—and your family—reach your desired outcomes. This article is adapted from one that appeared on the JPMorgan Private Bank website. For Informational/Educational Purposes Only: The author’s views may differ from other employees and departments of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Views and strategies described may not be appropriate for everyone, and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any individual. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions, and consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results. Please read Important Information section. *Trusts & Estates magazine; “A Strategic Approach to Estate Design;” April 2017.