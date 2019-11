‘Frozen’ unthaws, Seth Meyers stands up, and 111 other November pop-culture events to check out

Life is a series of ups and downs. For instance, this November everyone will be getting an extra hour of sleep one night and losing an hour of light from each day until next spring. It’s simply heartbreaking, and it never gets easier.

On the plus side, though, this November is especially jam-packed with more promising entertainment possibilities than human beings were built to withstand. Apple TV+ launched this weekend, for better or worse, with Disney+ following hot on its heels November 12. Hollywood seems especially determined to put butts in theater seats this Thanksgiving, as though it has something to prove. (With Netflix unleashing Martin Scorsese’s ecstatically anticipated The Irishman, perhaps it does.)

Have a look below to see everything in store this month, with your creative calendar.

MOVIES IN THEATERS

MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME

MUSIC

TV

BOOKS

Girl on Girl: Art and Photography in the Age of the Female Gaze, by Charlotte Jansen, November 5

In the Dream House: A Memoir, by Carmen Maria Machado, November 5

The Witches Are Coming, by Lindy West, November 5

London Underground 1970-1980, by Mike Goldwater, November 7

China: 1948-1949/1958, by Henri Cartier-Bresson, November 12

Magnum Streetwise, by Magnum Photos and Stephen McLaren, November 12

In Dreams, by Dennis Hopper, November 19

Elements, by Stephen Shore, November 19

Skid Row, by Charles H. Traub, November 19

The Other Side, by Nan Goldin, November 26

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Lacey Terrell/Sony Pictures; Ford V Ferrari: Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox; Marriage Story: Wilson Webb/Netflix; Midway: Reiner Bajo/Lionsgate; Motherless Brooklyn: Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Entertainment; Ray Donovan: Jeff Neumann/Showtime; The Irishman: courtesy of Netflix; The New Pope: Gianni Fiorito/HBO; The Report: Atsushi Nishijima/Amazon Prime Video; Very Ralph: Les Goldberg/HBO]