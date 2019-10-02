This trippy short film seamlessly combines paintings, live action, and stop-motion

Who: Co-directors/animators Daisy Jacobs and Chris Wilder

Why we care: Whether it’s a short or a feature film, animation is a notoriously laborious process. So what happens when you put stop-motion, live action, and paintings in a blender? Something trippy, for sure—but also something incredibly challenging. “[We] really wanted to push [ourselves] creatively and try new ideas,” Jacobs and Wilder told art blog Colossal.

The Full Story tells the moving tale of a man learning to let go of his childhood home that’s riddled with painful memories of death and divorce. With that narrative at the center, Jacobs and Wilder used a seamless mishmash of media to build out the stunning world around the characters.

“To make the sets more realistic, we emphasized textures and brought out shine with lighting and varnish,” they said. “With the real people, we did the opposite–painting their clothes, minimizing shadows on their faces with makeup, and making them more graphic with wigs.”

Watch The Full Story below: