Portable benefits would provide a safety net for millions of gig workers

Assembly Bill 5, recently signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newson, is one of the most high-profile steps taken to date to dictate how independent workers are treated in our 21st century economy. It’s certain to have reverberating effects.

In a signing message, Newsom wrote that the new law “will help reduce worker misclassification—workers being wrongly classified as ‘independent contractors’ rather than employees, which erodes basic worker protections like the minimum wage, paid sick days, and health insurance benefits.”

AB5 largely centers on providing fare wages and benefits to Uber and Lyft drivers in California. However, it brings up many unsettling questions for businesses and workers alike. How costly will it be to reclassify drivers as employees? What precedent will it set for other industries heavily reliant on independent contractors? Is AB5 an indicator the gig economy is declining? Will it spread nationally? What happens next?

The short answer is that AB5 does not jeopardize the gig economy, but it is a defining first step toward providing a safety net for the millions of American workers who aren’t classified as employees and don’t reap the same benefits as those who are employed in traditional roles.

Basic benefits should extend beyond Uber and Lyft

There are more than 57 million gig workers in the United States, and that number is growing as more Americans opt to work in a variety of jobs over their lifetime. AB5 underscores this growth and is a signal that we’re finally ready to bestow a definition on this new economy.

More importantly, the legislation casts new light on the fact that our independent workforce still lacks a portable benefit system—one where benefits travel with workers from job to job and platform to platform, rather than being attached to one employer. At present, gig workers do not get sick time, paid days off, medical insurance, 401K, or other traditional W2 benefits provided by their employers.

A portable benefits system would ensure they’re similarly covered and not reset at the start of each new project. This will be universally true, whether they’re working full-time for Uber or, as is often the case, working on multiple projects for different employers at once or moving from employer to employer.