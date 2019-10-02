How to watch MSNBC’s 2020 Gun Safety Forum live for free online

Gun violence is one of the top issues that Democratic voters want to hear about in the long slog toward the 2020 presidential election—and for good reason. There were nearly 40,000 gun deaths in the U.S. in 2017, and Amnesty International now considers gun violence a human rights violation .

To highlight the issue, MSNBC has teamed up with gun control advocacy groups March for Our Lives and Giffords, the nonprofit founded by Representative Gabby Giffords, for a forum on gun violence. The six-hour (!!) event will give each of the 10 leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates a chance to share their views and potential presidential policies. The event begins today (Wednesday, October 2) on MSNBC, starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

While parts of the forum will air on MSNBC, if you can’t be tied to your TV all day, you can stream on your phone or computer. Because the forum is in the public interest and part of the political process, it’s easy—and free—to watch online. Here are your two best options:

Live stream the forum at NBC News Now

the forum at NBC News Now Live stream on MSNBC.com, which will not require a cable login.

If you’re interested in what a particular candidate has to say, here’s the schedule:

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 1 p.m. ET

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey at 2 p.m. ET

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 2:30 p.m. ET

Break at noon PT/3 p.m. ET