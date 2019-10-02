Charles Schwab’s $0 commissions torpedo brokerage stocks for a second day

Yesterday, Charles Schwab announced that it’s getting rid of commissions for stocks, exchange-traded funds, and options listed on U.S. or Canadian exchanges on Monday. Online trade commissions have been $4.95.

The elimination of these commissions is the equivalent of $90-$100 million in quarterly revenue, or about 3-4% of total net revenue, CFO Peter Crawford explained on the corporate website.

“[C]ommissions per revenue trade have been falling for multiple years, so the potential revenue impact in coming quarters could very well be smaller, holding all else equal. It would have been easy for us to kick the can down the road, to hold off on responding to the proliferation of free commission offers for another quarter, another year,” he wrote, explaining that Charles Schwab is “willing to disrupt ourselves when appropriate and prioritizing long-term growth and success even if near-term results are impacted.”

Wall Street isn’t rejoicing. Charles Schwab stock closed around $42, but dropped below $37 on the day of the announcement. This morning it was trading at $37.01.

And it’s not because Charles Schwab is a minor player. The 48-year-old firm has $3.72 trillion in client assets as of August 31.

The behemoth’s 180 on commissions has impacted the stocks of similarly positioned brokerage firms. TD Ameritrade, which was close to $47 on Monday and now $33.69, saw its worst day in two decades, and E-Trade has gone from hovering around $44 on Monday to $35.70 this morning.

Part of what has investors spooked could be the need for others to match Schwab’s move. TD Ameritrade already has; it announced a plan to nix commissions, currently $6.95, for online stock, ETF, and option trades, starting tomorrow.