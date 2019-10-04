Meet the mastermind behind The Great Baby, the weirdest government Twitter campaign ever

A tinfoil-hat-wearing man. A floating infant in the sky. A glowing pufferfish. A washing machine with cartoon arms. A scowling George Washington. What in the Great Baby is going on with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s official Twitter feed?

Twitter users are used to brands being weird on Twitter (we see you, Wendy’s), but we’re not used to official government agencies getting in on the fun. So the official CPSC Twitter feed really stands out—and that is entirely the point.

You see, September was Baby Safety Month, and the CPSC needed to spread urgent messages about how parents can keep their precious angels safe. It also needed those messages to stand out in a sea of tweets and Facebook posts so they would be seen by and resonate with a new generation of parents who may not know to lay a baby on its back without extra pillows or blankets. Hence the creation of The Great Baby, a giant baby floating over a field and warning a farmer about the dangers of dangling cords and extra blankets.

“We’re not a big agency,” says Joseph Galbo, a social media specialist at the CPSC who came up with the campaign. “I thought a giant baby in the sky would be a good way to get people to pay attention to the important message.”

And an important message it is: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 3,600 sudden unexpected infant deaths in 2017. About 900 of those were due to accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed.

Thank you, Great Baby. Until we meet again #BabySafetyMonth pic.twitter.com/su5faIar39 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 1, 2019

Galbo had been using a stock photo of a baby to illustrate his posts for about three years (“It was a baby in a force field,” he clarifies), but this year he wanted to do something a little different. “I like the idea of the baby floating in the air,” Galbo says. “How often do you see people on TV or in movies get visited by a large floating baby? Not that often.”