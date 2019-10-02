Neo, Duo, and Pro X: Here’s everything Microsoft just announced at its Surface event

“Today we’ll share the next chapter of this journey,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as the event kicked off. “If the last decade of personal computing was focused on consumption—more browsing, shopping, binge-watching, that’s all fantastic—we believe the next decade will be about creation and amplifying what we can do as humans.”

Here’s everything that Microsoft has announced so far.

Microsoft Surface Neo

This brand new device, which will only be on sale for the next holiday season, is reminiscent of the company’s fabled scrapped project Courier. It’s a folding tablet, with two screens that can be rearranged in myriad ways. It can function as a single tablet, a dual-screen tablet, a single-screen laptop, or even a double-screen laptop. The Surface pen will attach magnetically to the back, where it will charge where not in use. The keyboard also magnetically seals to the back of the Neo and can flip around when you’re ready to use it. Neo is coming in 2020, and there’s no price tag yet.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft has also created a small version of the Neo, called Duo. It’s a foldable phone, essentially, that can adapt to many of the same postures as the Neo (sans keyboard). It’s an Android phone that will be coming in late 2020 so that developers can work with Microsoft and Android to create applications for two screens. Unlike other companies that have tried to develop screens that actually fold, both Duo and Neo have a simple hinge, strung together using tiny wires thinner than a human hair.

Windows 10 X

Designed for dual-screen devices like the Neo, this new operating system helps you cross-reference and multitask with an applications on each screen. You can drag a single application across two screens, and the software automatically adjusts to optimize the layout of the application. When you click a link, it launches on a second screen. If you want to send a longer reply or edit a document, the keyboard flips around and the operating system automatically recognizes it, putting all your applications on one screen and creating a “wonderbar” above the keyboard that can act as a track pad, an emoji library, or even a place for you to continue watching Netflix while you answer emails on your main screen.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

This laptop, which comes in machined aluminum finish, is the third in Microsoft’s Surface line. At 15 inches and 13.5 inches, it also has an larger trackpad. It charges quickly, with 80% battery life in under an hour (which is similar to the pace that you phone probably charges at). Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay claims that the device’s Intel chip makes it two times faster than Surface Laptop 2—and three times faster than a MacBook Air. But perhaps the most interesting part is that it has a removable hard drive. “Being able to repair and service [the] product without impacting any of the beauty and elegance is critical,” Panay says. The laptop starts at $999 for the 13.5 inch, and $1,199 for the 15 inch. Pre-order is available now, and the laptops will be in stores starting October 22.