Why won’t Jack Dorsey ban Trump from Twitter? Kamala Harris wants to know

Senator Kamala Harris of California believes that President Trump went too far when he targeted the White House whistle-blower, said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was nearing treason , and said that his impeachment would lead to a “Civil War.” According to Harris, these tweets violate Twitter’s community rules on targeted harassment and inciting violence against a group or individual, and should result in Trump’s suspension from the platform.

“In recent days, President Trump published the following tweets from his Twitter account to target, harass, and attempt to out the whistleblower who set forth credible allegations that the President has abused his power by urging a foreign government to investigate a domestic political rival,” Harris wrote in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, calling for Trump’s account to be suspended the same way that any other Twitter user’s account would be suspended for making threats. (The full letter is available on Axios.)

“I believe the President’s recent tweets rise to the level that Twitter should consider suspending his account,” the Democratic presidential candidate wrote. “Others have had their accounts suspended for less offensive behavior. And when this kind of abuse is being spewed from the most powerful office in the United States, the stakes are too high to do nothing.”

She concluded: “No user, regardless of their job, wealth, or stature should be exempt from abiding by Twitter’s user agreement, not even the President of the United States.”

To make sure that Dorsey saw the letter, Harris also tweeted at the CEO.

Can you imagine if Twitter just unplugged the president’s account? Now that your mental vacation is over, in the past, Twitter has made it clear that while it is fully aware that Trump’s tweets frequently violate its terms of service, the tweets will not be removed, because they are newsworthy. Instead, Trump’s particularly bullying or violence-inciting tweets will be affixed with a warning label and then limited in its reach on the site, but according to Twitter, it has not yet applied the public interest notice.