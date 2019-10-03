A team of 1,000 major brands are fighting back against Amazon counterfeits

If you type “Gucci Bag” into Amazon’s search bar, you can see a selection of handbags that look an awful lot like what you might find at a Gucci store, but at $40 or less. Some are adorned with bees and beetles, which Gucci is famous for. One features Gucci’s interlocked double G logo. Of course, if you take a closer look, you’ll realize they’re fakes. One bag has misspelled the name: Gugci. And the bags are made of plastic, rather than leather.

Counterfeiting is so rampant on the site that it can be hard to tell what is real and what is fake. If you’re looking for a more modestly priced bag, for instance, like one by Kate Spade, you can’t tell whether an $80 cross-body tote is the real deal or a knockoff.

When I reached out to Amazon, a spokesperson said, “Amazon strictly prohibits the sale of counterfeit products. We invest heavily in prevention and take proactive steps to drive counterfeits in our stores to zero. In 2018 alone, we invested over $400 million in personnel and tools built on machine learning and data science to protect our customers from fraud and abuse in our stores.” The spokesperson added that the company stopped a million suspected bad actors from opening Amazon selling accounts and blocked more than 3 billion suspected bad listings.

But these measures may not be enough, at least according to many brands whose products have been counterfeited and posted on Amazon. And from a quick search of the Amazon website, it’s easy to see why.

A fashion industry trade group called the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), which represents 1,000 brands, including Gap, Adidas, and Target, has recommended that five Amazon sites be added to the U.S. government’s annual list of Notorious Markets. This list lays out all the online and physical markets outside the United States where large-scale copyright infringement takes place. This could lead to trade sanctions for countries with weak copyright protection enforcement. The five sites included Amazon’s U.K., Canadian, German, French, and Indian websites.

In a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative (the agency in the government responsible for developing and recommending U.S. trade policy), the AAFA said, “Anyone can become a seller with too much ease, and it is often misleading and difficult to interpret who the seller is. Members emphasize that from a consumer standpoint, it is hard to decipher from whom the purchase is being made. Amazon needs to go further, by demonstrating the commitment to the resources and leadership necessary to make its brand protection programs scalable, transparent, and most importantly, effective.”

It’s unclear whether the U.S. government will put these websites on the Notorious Markets list. If it does, it may use trade sanctions or other legal means to induce Amazon to take stricter measures to curb counterfeiting. Last year, the AAFA recommended that the U.K., Canada, and German sites be added, but the government ultimately decided not to include them in the final list.