This savage fake subway ad turns Giuliani into local lawyer ‘Crazy Rudy’

It appears that some aspiring late night talk show joke writer has taken to the MTA to express some opinions on current events. As the personal attorney of the president finds himself dodging subpoenas over his involvement in proctoring alleged quid pro quo deals with the Ukrainian government, he can also be found on a fake ad on the A train. The ad is styled after the innumerable local lawyer ads that have plastered subways over the years, this one touting the services of Crazy Rudy. Given the former mayor’s penchant for going on shady missions for his client and giving unhinged TV interviews about them, portraying him as a low-rent ambulance chaser with zero scruples seems only appropriate. “Crazy Rudy” is a fitting handle as well, since it not only sounds like one of the idiotic nicknames Trump assigns his enemies but also like a nod to local advertising legend Crazy Eddie.

So far, the creator of the ad has remained anonymous, providing only the Instagram handle T.L.G.NYC and a link to the website CrazyRudyLaw.com. which has a few bonus jokes. Considering that Rudy Giuliani is currently threatening to sue “The Swamp,” it seems not impossible that he actually created the subway ad on his own in earnest.