Americans have a nuanced definition of success—but think everyone else only cares about money

Public perception of success in the U.S. is totally misguided. While 92% of people believe others care most about fame and fortune, fewer than 10% factor those qualities into their own success.

This is according to the newly released Success Index, a study carried out by analytics company Gallup and individuality-focused think tank, Populace, cofounded by Harvard Graduate School of Education professor Todd Rose. Rose says he was bothered by how past studies on success in the U.S. “assumed what people will care about,” he says. In this study, he says his team “went the opposite direction” by spending years carrying out individual interviews and group surveys to see what people really talk about when they talk about success.

The results of the 5,242-person study surprised Rose and team so much, “we ran it multiple times,” he says.

The first big surprise was the gap between what people think others care about and what actually matters to them personally. Most of those surveyed believe everyone else around them wants money, status, and power, while what they personally want is stronger relationships, a better character, and to be a part of a community.

The second concerned how personal people’s views of success are. The most common area that people said they thought it was important to be successful was only shared by 17% of the population. (The top three were education, at 17.1%; relationships, at 15.6%; and character, at 15.4%.) “As a scientist, I literally study individuality for a living, and even I was surprised,” Rose says.

There were, however, some common trends. For instance, younger respondents cared more about “having a purpose in life,” says Rose. Those between the ages of 18 and 34 prioritized it the most, and that prioritization dropped off linearly as respondents’ ages went up. Perhaps, Rose posits, this is because older people had fewer options when they were young and starting their careers, at a time when values focused more on stable incomes than fulfilling personalized missions.

Other trends included an emphasis on the importance of parenting. Being a parent ranked very high across the priorities of all study participants, but those 65 and older found it to be more crucial than those 18 to 35. Self-identified “very conservative” people thought being a parent was twice as important as “very liberal” ones, who tended to place more value on enjoying their work.